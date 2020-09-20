New York’s COVID-19 numbers continue to hover at low rate

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York State’s percentage of positive COVID-19 cases continues to hover at a low rate.
Governor Cuomo’s office reports that 0.86% of Saturday’s COVID-19 tests were positive.
There were 862 additional confirmed cases, which brings the statewide total to 449,900 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Two died Saturday in New York from COVID-19.
“Our numbers continue to look good, and our infection rate is again below one percent. Our progress is thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers who came together and rose to the occasion like no other community,” Governor Cuomo said.
“But this pandemic is far from over, and with flu season approaching it’s especially critical we remain vigilant: wash your hands, wear a mask, socially distance, and above all, stay New York Tough.”
