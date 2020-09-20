A Norfolk garage fire sends a firefighter to the hospital with minor injuries

NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWNY) - A garage fire in St. Lawrence County sends one firefighter to the hospital with minor injuries.
The fire happened around 11:30 Sunday morning on Route 56 just south of Bray Road in the Town of Norfolk.
Firefighters say there was smoke coming from the roof of the garage when they arrived.
They were able to quickly put out the flames and fire officials say the structure sustained moderate damage.
We understand one fire fighter was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital after he cut his finger.
In addition to Norfolk, firefighters from Louisville and Norwood were at the scene. Traffic on Route 56 was restricted to one lane for about an hour while crews worked to put out the fire.
The cause is under investigation.
