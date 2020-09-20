Vivian M. Hayes, 93, of Lowville

Vivian with husband and mother-in-law, Helen, operated “Little Hotel” at Potters Corners. She and Walt owned and built Green Mansion Mobile Home Park in Floyd. Vivian worked at St. Lukes as a nursing assistant when she decided to attend St. Elizabeth’s Nursing School. She graduated becoming a Licensed Practical Nurse and continued working at St. Lukes. Vivian was a licensed trainer, breeder and owner of Standard breed horses in Remsen and Durhamville.