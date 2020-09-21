Adams man accused of attempted murder in weekend incident

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - An Adams man is accused of attempted murder after he allegedly tried to run over three people in Adams over the weekend.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say 48-year-old Richard Pierce intentionally rammed his vehicle into another at 44 East Church Street around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and then tried to run over the three occupants.
Deputies say the incident apparently started when 20-year-old Brian Pierce of Adams threatened 43-year-old Joshua Ryan with a metal pipe during an argument.
After that, deputies say, Richard Pierce drove up and rammed Ryan’s vehicle. Inside the rammed vehicle were 43-year-old Jeremiah Ryan and 28-year-old Brittany Beardmore, both of Lacona. They left the vehicle, but Richard Pierce allegedly tried to run them and Joshua Ryan over while they were on foot.
Richard Pierce was charged with three counts of second-degree attempted murder and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.
He was arraigned and sent to Jefferson County jail to await county court action.
Brian Pierce was charged with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
He was released to appear in Adams village court at a later date.
