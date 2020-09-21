ADAMS CENTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Beverly Jean Shaw, 86 of Adams Center passed away peacefully with family by her side on Saturday, September 19, 2020.
Funeral services are Thursday September 24 at 7:00 pm at the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY, with Rev. Jerry Wichelns, pastor of the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Adams, officiating. Calling hours will precede the funeral beginning at 4:00 p.m. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Adams Center, on Friday at 11:00 a.m.
Bev was born September 10, 1934 in Watertown, NY daughter of the late John and Anita Lennox. She was a graduate of Adams Center Central School. Following graduation, she worked for Excelsior Insurance Co., Syracuse, before returning to Adams Center.
Bev married her sweetheart Donald B. Shaw on December 27, 1953. Following their marriage, they lived briefly in PA before moving back to Adams Center where they lived the rest of their married life. She was the bookkeeper for the family business, Shaw Oil Company in Adams Center, retiring in 1993. During the early 2000′s she enjoyed a part-time job at North Country Music of Watertown.
She had a true love of music and dance which continued to bring her joy throughout her life. Her love of singing was fulfilled when she joined the women’s barbershop group Harmony Inc. for 14 years and sang bass with the Northern Lights quartet for several years. You could find her on Sunday’s singing with the Emmanuel Episcopal Church choir with her beloved husband.
Bev was blessed with multiple creative talents: sewing, painting, woodworking, card making, pie baking, banjo playing and was also a very competitive card player. If you knew Bev well, you were lucky to receive one of her handmade cards, apple pies or a piece of art created just for you. Many were witness to Bev’s quick wit or fell prey to one of her practical jokes.
As a young mother, Bev shared her talents as a Girl Scout leader and could be seen on the court as a basketball referee. She was a member of the Rodman Order of the Eastern Star and a 50-year auxiliary member of the Sackets Harbor American Legion, Post 1757. Emmanuel Episcopal Church has been her home church for over 65 years.
Bev is survived by her husband Donald B. Shaw of Adams Center, a daughter Diane (Hugh) Lowery of Dewitt; a son Patrick (Yvonne) Shaw of Dewitt; four grandchildren, Matthew (Kate) Lowery, Zachary Shaw, Abigayle Shaw, and Allison Lowery and one great grandchild Brielle Lowery; three brothers John (Marie) Lennox, Edward (Sally) Lennox, Dennis Lennox; and a host of devoted nieces, nephews and friends.
Bev was preceded in death by two brothers George Lennox and Robert Lennox and five sisters Arlene Orr (Jack), Betty Weymouth (Bob), Shirley Degone, Joan Randall, and Diane Hamer.
In memory of Bev, donations may be made to Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 39 East Church St, Adams, NY 13605 or Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St, Watertown, NY 13601.
Condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneralhome.com
