Brief Emmy ReCap

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Sometimes Dreams do Come True.
The 72nd Annual Emmy Awards looked very different last night. As host Jimmy Kimmel said it was the PanEmmies. He played to an empty theater (Staples Center) in downtown LA. Some actors and presenters did interact with Kimmel at the Staples Center, while keeping six feet apart, including a great cameo by Jason Bateman seated in the audience at the very beginning. Also on hand was Jennifer Aniston with a fire extinguisher.
The Emmys get an A for effort with their attempt at a remote, social distancing awards show. Sometimes it worked, sometimes it didn’t. But, because it was different and you had to pay attention to the hybrid format, the Emmys were better than in previous years. Actually, they were the best they have ever been because of the record-breaking sweep of the little Canadian show that made it, big, really big!
Schitt’s Creek, one of my favorite shows of all time, won nine awards; the most ever for a comedy series in a single year. The show took the first seven awards of the evening, and previously won two in the Creative Arts Award Ceremony a few days before: Best costuming, and best casting in a comedy series. Also, unprecedented, was four acting wins for the show: Catherine O’Hara, best lead actress, Eugene Levy, best lead actor, Daniel Levy best supporting actor and the biggest surprise Annie Murphy, best supporting actress. Most award pundits hadn’t predicted this, just because, well it has never happened before. There are comedy shows that have won in all four categories before: Will and Grace, All in the Family, Cheers, but not all in the same year.
I am biased, because I love the Creek but it was so euphoric to see the cast and crew at their socially distant celebration up in Canada, overwhelmed and joyous. From the opening award for Catherine O’Hara-who was probably the only sure thing – in the acting categories- to the final win for best comedy-it was a blast.
Emmy awards were delivered via presenters in hazmat suits. Most winners were home alone, and an arm would appear in the zoom frame handing over the award. Apparently when a nominee didn’t win the hazmat suited presenter still holding the Emmy, would wave good-bye and move away from the window or door.
Succession, and Watchmen, both HBO shows, won big in the drama and limited series categories as well. Netflix, who went into the award ceremony 160 nominations won less than ten awards.
Fun random facts:
Every time Schitt’s Creek was mentioned live on camera, the title of the show had to appear on the screen, so the public realized it was the name of a town and the expletive.
Zendaya became the youngest winner ever of the Emmy for lead actress in a drama series, at 24, for the HBO show, Euphoria. This was an upset, as Prognosticators had bet on Olivia Colman or Laura Linney.
Ted Danson who was nominated for his performance in the quirky sitcom- The Good Place has been nominated for an Emmy 18 times- he lost to Eugene Levy this year.
