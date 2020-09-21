Brief Emmy ReCap

Schitt’s Creek, one of my favorite shows of all time, won nine awards; the most ever for a comedy series in a single year. The show took the first seven awards of the evening, and previously won two in the Creative Arts Award Ceremony a few days before: Best costuming, and best casting in a comedy series. Also, unprecedented, was four acting wins for the show: Catherine O’Hara, best lead actress, Eugene Levy, best lead actor, Daniel Levy best supporting actor and the biggest surprise Annie Murphy, best supporting actress. Most award pundits hadn’t predicted this, just because, well it has never happened before. There are comedy shows that have won in all four categories before: Will and Grace, All in the Family, Cheers, but not all in the same year.