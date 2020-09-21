Carleton W. McWilliams, 77, of Morristown

Upon graduation from high school, he was drafted by the LA Dodgers. Carl was an excellent softball player with one of the strongest arms in softball. He was a permanent fixture at 3rd base and later at middle infielder, as well as other positions. Carleton was also an outstanding hitter with a batting average (BA) well over (.700) for National Tournaments. Mr. McWilliams was a member a multiple national winning travel teams such as, Village Merchants, Talon Wreath Management, TB Financial Group and Florida Half-Century Teams – Village Merchants, Beef O’Brady’s and Frankie Brin Financial Recreation League, local travel teams Classic League-Munns as well as many others. Carleton loved the New York Yankees. He was also an avid bowler. He loved spending winters in Florida at The Villages, becoming a participant of the New York Yankee and Syracuse University clubs to enjoy watching the games together. Mr. McWilliams was a member of the International Order of Oddfellows for over fifty years. Carleton loved his dog, Sammy.