Carleton W. McWilliams, 77, of Morristown

MORRISTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Memorial Service for Carleton W. McWilliams, age 77, of Morristown, NY and The Villages, FL, will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at 2:00PM with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. The family will receive friends from 1:00PM until the time of the services on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Carleton passed away at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester after a brief illness. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Ann McWilliams; a daughter, Roxanne Eggleston and her husband, Mike, of Massena, NY; his sister, Dixie Adams of Ogdensburg, NY; step daughter, Lisa Phillips and her husband, Mark, of Troy, NY and a step son, Edward Ashton of Morganton, NC; grandchildren, Vanessa, Blake, Colin, Mikala, and Lexah. He was predeceased by his daughter, Michelle McWilliams Steinmann; his brother, Kenneth McWilliams, and two sisters, Denalda Dorsky and Marie Sovie.
Carleton was born in Ogdensburg, NY, on May 6, 1943, the son of Russell and Harriett Lake McWilliams. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and attended Ogdensburg Business School. He worked in sales for Mayhew’s Wholesale Warehouse in Canton, NY and later worked for NYS Department of Corrections in 1987, retiring in 2003. He married Ann Engelbrecht on October 15, 1982, with the Honorable Richard Lockwood officiating.
Upon graduation from high school, he was drafted by the LA Dodgers. Carl was an excellent softball player with one of the strongest arms in softball. He was a permanent fixture at 3rd base and later at middle infielder, as well as other positions. Carleton was also an outstanding hitter with a batting average (BA) well over (.700) for National Tournaments. Mr. McWilliams was a member a multiple national winning travel teams such as, Village Merchants, Talon Wreath Management, TB Financial Group and Florida Half-Century Teams – Village Merchants, Beef O’Brady’s and Frankie Brin Financial Recreation League, local travel teams Classic League-Munns as well as many others. Carleton loved the New York Yankees. He was also an avid bowler. He loved spending winters in Florida at The Villages, becoming a participant of the New York Yankee and Syracuse University clubs to enjoy watching the games together. Mr. McWilliams was a member of the International Order of Oddfellows for over fifty years. Carleton loved his dog, Sammy.
Donations may be made in Carleton’s memory to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, PO BOX 594, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
