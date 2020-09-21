Caroline S. Demers, 67, of Carthage

Caroline was born on February 10, 1953 in Watertown, the daughter of the late Kline and Evelyn (Graveline) Lalonde. She was a 1971 graduate of Watertown High School. She then pursued her nursing degree from the St. Lawrence Psychiatric School of Nursing in Ogdensburg where she graduated as valedictorian of her class. She was New York State certified in ICU, CCU and Emergency Room. She was united in marriage to Robert H. Demers Sr. on September 29, 1979 in Potsdam. Caroline worked in Watertown, then at the A. Barton Hepburn Hospital in Ogdensburg until moving to Carthage in 1984. She was employed at Carthage Area Hospital for many years until being injured.