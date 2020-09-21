David Herheim, 76, of Gouverneur

Dave is survived by his wife Janice, his children David Herheim of Dexter, Denise Herheim and her companion Christian Redmond of Gouverneur, Stephen Herheim of Gouverneur, and his grandchildren Hudson and Landon. He is also survived by his sisters Dianne Winters and Marsha Littwitz, both of Rochester, Janice Herheim of Malone, Sue Sharpe of Romulus, nieces and nephews. Dave is predeceased by his parents Gordon and Edith.