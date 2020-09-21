ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - James “Jim” K. Burnett 74, of Watertown, passed away September 19, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. He and his wife have resided in Rochester since December 2019.
He was born on January 6, 1946, in Watertown, NY, son of Orlando and Evelyn Sheitz Burnett. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1964.
He married Doris Fayette on June 28, 1969 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. The couple resided in Watertown. Jim served in the Army Reserves with the 479th Engineers as a medic. He then attended and graduated from Jefferson Community College in 1973, with an Associate’s Degree in Nursing. He went to work at Samaritan Medical Center as a Registered Nurse in the operating room and ambulatory service for over 30 years, retiring in 2002. During that time he returned to the Army Reserves and served with the 331st General Hospital and was honorably discharged as a Captain.
He was a member of the Watertown Elks Lodge #496 for 16 years, an active member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, as well an active member on the planning committee for the WHS class of 64 class reunions, and an all around avid sports fan. He and his wife also participated in “Project Children North” hosting a young boy from Ireland for two summers in their home.
Among his survivors are his beloved wife, Doris Fayette, Rochester; two daughters and their husbands, Ellen and Charles Haynes, Collierville, TN, Stephanie and Patrick Robinson, Marcellus, NY; a son and daughter-in-law, John and Brandi Burnett, Rochester; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Lawrence and Joan Burnett, Brownville and Richard Burnett, Auburn, WA; six grandchildren, Noel, Emma, Teagan, Charles, William and Colden, and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he is predeceased by a brother, David Burnett, a sister and brother-in-law, Eleanor and Terrance Smith, sister-in-law, Judy Burnett, his In-laws, Ceophas and Eula Fayette and a brother-in-law, Frederick Fayette.
Calling hours will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 22 at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.
A Funeral Mass will be said 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 23 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
Donations in Jim’s memory may be made to the Jefferson Community College Foundation Nursing Program 1220 Coffeen St., Watertown, NY 13601 or to the Sackets Harbor Fire Department 112 S. Broad St., Sackets Harbor, NY 13685.
