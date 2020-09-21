James “Jim” K. Burnett, 74, of Watertown

He married Doris Fayette on June 28, 1969 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. The couple resided in Watertown. Jim served in the Army Reserves with the 479th Engineers as a medic. He then attended and graduated from Jefferson Community College in 1973, with an Associate’s Degree in Nursing. He went to work at Samaritan Medical Center as a Registered Nurse in the operating room and ambulatory service for over 30 years, retiring in 2002. During that time he returned to the Army Reserves and served with the 331st General Hospital and was honorably discharged as a Captain.