Judith S. Rothermel, 77, of Theresa

THERESA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Judith S. Rothermel, 77, Clear Lake Camp Road, passed away Monday morning at her home.
She was born January 21, 1943, in Oneonta, NY, daughter of Clyde and Elma Southern Salisbury. She graduated from Oneonta High School. She married John S. Rothermel on May 2, 1972, in Cooperstown, NY.
Judie worked at Bresee’s Department Store as an IBM key puncher and for 5 years at the Baseball Hall of Fame.
The couple lived in Concord, NH, Cape Elizabeth, ME, Springfield, MA, Keene, NH and Watertown, NY for many years, before retiring to their home on Clear Lake. Judy was a member of the Clear Lake Cottage Association.
Besides her husband John, she is survived by he brother, Bruce L. Salisbury, Milford, NY.
A celebration of life gathering will be held Saturday, September 26th at 2pm on the shores of Clear Lake, at the home of friends, John and Mary Weagraff, 26861 Clear Lake Camp Road, Theresa, NY.
Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service, Alexandria Bay.
Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com
