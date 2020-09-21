Lawmakers push idea of one state senator per county

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - A bill for balance - north country lawmakers want one senator to represent each county in New York state.
Senator Joseph Griffo and Assemblyman Mark Walczyk, both Republicans, first introduced the bill last year.
They are coming back with this piece of legislation, which would amend the state constitution and allow each county in the state to be represented by one senator - similar to how each state in the U.S. gets its own senators in Washington. The lawmakers say it would balance interests between upstate and downstate.
“I believe that this is the most reasonable and realistic approach to achieve that type of balance that we want where we can ensure that the importance and intrests of upstate priorities are given due consideration and the way to do that is through this type of a legislation,” said Griffo (R. - 47th District).
This legislation would not change representation in the Assembly.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.