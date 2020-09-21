Marcella A. Reasoner, 89, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Marcella A. Reasoner, 89, Watertown passed away September 20, 2020 at Samaritan Keep Home where she had been a resident.
Marcella was born in the Town of Ellisburg, May 27, 1931, a daughter to the late Lyle and Mabel Fuller Nichols. She married Eldon E. Reasoner in Felts Mills, NY. Marcella and Eldon owned and operated Eldon Reasoner’s Garage. Mr. Reasoner died February 10, 2002.
She is survived by her children, Lyle Hamm, Watertown; Lynn Hamm, Watertown; Laurie Hamm, Holiday, Fl; Leon Hamm, Watertown; Leisa Hamm, Felts Mills; several grandchildren, a brother, Johnny. Nichols and sister Sheila Nichols.
Marcella loved helping her husband with the business, crocheting, knitting and gardening. She had a special place in the hearts of all who knew her. She will be greatly missed.
The family would like to thank the staff on the 7th floor of Samaritan Keep Home during her stay there. They always kept her in good spirts and they truly loved her.
Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.
