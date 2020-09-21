Massena woman allegedly hits disabled person

MALONE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Massena woman is accused of striking a physically disabled person in the town of Malone.

State police say 49-year-old Stephanie LaFleur allegedly hit the victim several times in the head and face.

She also allegedly grabbed a cell phone from someone else’s hand to try to stop them from calling police.

LaFleur was charged Saturday with first-degree endangering a physically disabled person and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

She was arraigned in Bombay town court and released to appear in Malone town court at a later date.

