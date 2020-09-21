Melvin Bruce Perry, 75, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Melvin Bruce Perry, age 75, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Lisbon Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Perry passed away at his home on Monday, September 21, 2020, under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice.
Melvin is survived by his wife, Beverly E. Perry of Ogdensburg, NY; a son, Melvin Perry of Ogdensburg, NY and a daughter, Nancy Measheaw and her husband, Adam, of Ogdensburg, NY; two sisters, Iva (Roy) Roush of Pennsylvania and Susan Thomas of Hannibal, NY; eleven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by four brothers, Loren, Robert, Harold “Jr.” and Donald Perry and six sisters, Eva Shaver, Blanche LaFave, Janet Fisher, Sally (John) Braido, Hazel Lumbard and Donna Pearson.
Melvin was born on May 31, 1945, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Harold and Jeanette (Crowder) Perry. He attended local school in Niagara Falls, NY. Melvin married Beverly E. Johnston on June 4, 1966 at the Salvation Army Citadel. Melvin ran Perry’s Trash Removal for over fifty years.
Melvin enjoyed collecting lighthouses and picking up salvage metal.
