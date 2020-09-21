Melvin Bruce Perry, 75, of Ogdensburg

Melvin is survived by his wife, Beverly E. Perry of Ogdensburg, NY; a son, Melvin Perry of Ogdensburg, NY and a daughter, Nancy Measheaw and her husband, Adam, of Ogdensburg, NY; two sisters, Iva (Roy) Roush of Pennsylvania and Susan Thomas of Hannibal, NY; eleven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by four brothers, Loren, Robert, Harold “Jr.” and Donald Perry and six sisters, Eva Shaver, Blanche LaFave, Janet Fisher, Sally (John) Braido, Hazel Lumbard and Donna Pearson.