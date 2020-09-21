7 new COVID-19 cases reported across tri-county region

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county region Monday.
Five of them are in Jefferson County.
No one is hospitalized; 13 people are in mandatory isolation and 53 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 258 positive cases and performed 19,670 tests.
The county says 244 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
In St. Lawrence County, 2 new cases were confirmed, bringing the county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 316.
Officials said 11 cases are active and no one is hospitalized.
According to the county, 301 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 54,752 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
Lewis County reported no new cases Monday, meaning the overall number of COVID-positive tests for the county remains at 65. All cases have recovered.
