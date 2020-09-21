Ogdensburg’s mayor accuses fire captain of acting like ‘street thug' and ‘deliberately lying’

“Public service announcement. Be advised that the Ogdensburg Fire Department has been issued a new SOP ( standard operating procedure) by the part time city manager (PTT) that Fire/Rescue will no longer automatically be responding to any address outside the city limits without being requested by the appropriate agency. Up to now the Fire Department has been responding to all emergencies which they could get there first and provide essential assistance as far as life safety and fire loss. What this means is if businesses such as Burger King, Advance Auto, Verizon, Shoe Encore, half of the Seaway shopping center, Napa, Maple City Auto, the Ogdensburg International Airport, and even the storage buildings for O.F.A. experience a fire or anything else requiring an emergency response, it will be handled by the Heuvelton Fire Dept. This also means any motor vehicle accident that happens at Rt 68 & 37 along with NY AVE and Rt 37 will also be the responsibility of the Heuvelton Fire Dept. The Ogdensburg Fire Dept. still looks forward to providing assistance to these areas along with any that we can possibly make a difference in the protection of life and property but unfortunately we have been ordered to delay response which in the past has proven to make a difference. If you feel this is a dangerous step to take please let your elected officials along with the PTT know with a simple phone call.”