1 New Yorker dies from COVID-19 Sunday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York had just one death from COVID-19 Sunday.
“Only one New Yorker passed away,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a conference call with reporters Monday. “We won’t stop until that number is zero.”
But the number is good news, he said, and compared to the coronavirus situations in other places, “it’s a real extraordinary accomplishment that New Yorker’s have achieved.”
The state’s infection rate Sunday remained under 1 percent. Out of 58,000 deaths, .98 were positive.
There were 458 people in hospitals because of the disease. Of them, 134 were in intensive care and 66 were on ventilators.
Cuomo said that over the weekend he extended the ban on evictions from commercial properties until October 20. The ban prohibits evictions when the tenants can’t pay rent because of the pandemic.
The ban on residential evictions continues and will stay in effect until the crisis is over, he said.
The governor also commented on the rush to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
He said in the current divisive political climate, the move is the “exact worse thing that this nation could be doing now.”
