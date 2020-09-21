WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ronald R. Durham, 69, of Watertown, passed away suddenly on September 19, 2020 at his home.
He was born on July 3, 1951 in Watertown, NY, son of Francis and Betty Warner Durham. He graduated from Belleville High School in 1970.
Ron began his career at NY Air Brake working in the Foundry from 1971 until 1991. He then became a delivery driver for Fed Ex for many years, retiring in 2013.
He married Bonnie L. Tharp on April 3, 1971 at the Emmanuel Congregational Church in Watertown. Bonnie has worked at NY Air Brake as a brake assembler since 2011.
Ron was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved spending quality time with his family and attending his grandchildren’s sporting and school events.
Among his survivors are his loving wife, Bonnie L. Durham, Watertown, his daughter and son-in-law, Mandy and Sam Vassallo, Watertown; his grandchildren, Gabriel “Gabe” and Molly Vassallo, his siblings, Patricia (Byron) Davis, Watertown, Larry Durham, Watertown, Shawn Durham and his companion Brianne Kirchoff, Adams, and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he is predeceased by a brother, David Durham.
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. There will be no calling hours or funeral service. A private burial will take place at the convenience of the family in Brookside Cemetery.
In memory of Ron donations may be made to the charity of their choice at the Northern NY Community Foundation 131 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com
