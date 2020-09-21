A warm 1st week of fall

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We’re in for a big warmup – compared to the weekend, anyway.
The north country is off to a cold start, though. Temperatures were mostly in the upper 20s and low 30s.
There’s a freeze warning for Jefferson County until 9 a.m.
It should warm up nicely. The last full day of summer will be sunny with highs in the low 60s.
Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Fall starts Tuesday morning. It will be sunny Tuesday with highs in the mid- to upper 60s.
It will be in the low 70s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Skies will be mostly sunny on Wednesday and Friday and partly sunny on Thursday.
The weekend will be in the mid-70s with mostly sunny skies on Saturday and partly sunny skies on Sunday.
