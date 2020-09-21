Watertown student tests positive for COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A student in the Watertown City School District has tested positive for COVID-19.
That was announced in a news release from Superintendent Patti LaBarr around noon on Monday.
There were no specifics about what school the student attends, but LaBarr said in the release that there’s been extra cleaning in the areas the student frequents.
She said Jefferson County Public Health is identifying and notifying anyone who was in close contact with the infected student.
Two Watertown students who tested positive for the virus last week were identified as remote learners and LaBarr said neither had been in any district building.
