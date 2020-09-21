Watertown woman remembers meeting Ruth Bader Ginsburg

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - As the nation mourns the loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a woman in Watertown is remembering the time she met this historic woman.
“Well, this was at the reception. She was very small. Probably five-feet maybe.”
As Peggy Coe points to a photo of herself with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, she looks back on that night in 2002 before Ginsburg was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls.
Coe had a front row seat.
“When we heard that Ruth Bader Ginsburg was going to be there, we took them up on the invitation to come to the reception the night before on Friday night,” she said.
At the reception, Coe was able to speak with the inductees, including Ginsburg.
“We found Ruth and started having a really wonderful conversation with her and her stance on women’s rights, equality for women, and equality for all really. Although small in stature, she was a real giant,” said Coe.
Standing up for women is something the late justice and Coe had in common. Coe was instrumental in starting the Women’s Center, which is now the Victim’s Assistance Center of Jefferson County.
Meeting Ginsburg is a moment she won’t forget.
“You don’t get too many of those moments. She’s a historical figure and a giant and very gracious. She’s easy to talk to, a great intellect, and yet a lot of her decisions are very down to earth,” said Coe.
As President Donald Trump says he will name his pick to replace Justice Ginsburg at the end of this week. Coe points out Ginsburg’s dying wish was to wait until after the election to select her successor.
“I’m hoping that the president and the senate will honor her in that way. I think that would be a fitting memorial to her,” said Coe.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.