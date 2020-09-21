Your Turn: feedback on Supreme Court, waterfront property & Dairy Queen

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The two candidates for the 21st Congressional District weighed in on what should be done with the Supreme Court seat left vacant following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. You also shared your thoughts:
They should follow the precedent they established in 2016 and wait until the election.
Ruby Elliott
The seat needs to be filled and, like it or not, POTUS has at least 3 months left and every right to fill the seat. And he should.
Amy Campbell
Local realtors say people from outside the area are snapping up property along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. According to realtors, a lot of the buyers are fleeing the New York City area, which had a high rate of COVID-19:
I believe it. A friend...who has family in NYC said the U-hauls were lined up for blocks. People were packing up and leaving the city.
Cathy Colin Cutler
Good luck with the flooding. Thanks for the tax money.
Janet Keyser
I wonder if they’re aware that this area lives under a perpetual snow cloud in the winter months.
Corey Murray
Canton’s new Dairy Queen is just about ready to open after a devastating fire two years ago. A $195,000 federal grant obtained through the village paid for equipment:
Just what Canton needed - a taxpayer-funded, privately-owned fast food restaurant.
Kevin Tyler
I like seeing my tax dollars used to build up my community and help my fellow citizens.
Stephen Bressett
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.