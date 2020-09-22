Bed Bath and Beyond closing Watertown store

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A retailer in the Towne Center at Watertown is set to close its doors by the end of 2020.
Bed Bath and Beyond has announced it will close more than 60 stores by the end of the year and the Watertown location is on that list.
The store in Syracuse is also being shuttered.
The closings are part of a restructuring plan for Bed Bath and Beyond that was brought on because of the effect COVID-19 has had on the franchise.
It is unknown what the plans are for the Watertown location after Bed Bath and Beyond closes its doors.
