Frank J. Pellegrino, 100, of Massena

After his graduation, he started his career in the chemical lab at Alcoa, where he continued for over 40 years until his retirement. He was a life member the Massena Country Club, Elks Lodge #1702, the Massena Moose Lodge #1110, and the Alcoa 25 Year Club. Frank had a great love for golf, bowling, playing softball and baseball, and gardening. He was a proud supporter of all Massena Sports and avid fan of Notre Dame and Syracuse University.