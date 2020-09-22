Frank J. Pellegrino, 100, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Frank J. Pellegrino, 100, a longtime resident of Roosevelt Street, peacefully passed away Monday afternoon, September 21, 2020 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, where he had been a recent resident.
Frank was born on March 8, 1920 in Massena, the son of the late Frank and Caroline (Giandorno) Pellegrino. He attended and was a 1938 graduate of Massena High School, where he played football all four years and was later inducted into the Massena Hall of Fame for his excellence in the game.
After his graduation, he started his career in the chemical lab at Alcoa, where he continued for over 40 years until his retirement. He was a life member the Massena Country Club, Elks Lodge #1702, the Massena Moose Lodge #1110, and the Alcoa 25 Year Club. Frank had a great love for golf, bowling, playing softball and baseball, and gardening. He was a proud supporter of all Massena Sports and avid fan of Notre Dame and Syracuse University.
Frank is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Betty (Golden); his daughters, Pam Devine and her husband, Drew of Bloomington, Indiana and JoAnn Pellegrino and her companion, Mike Dishaw of Massena; his grandchildren, Tyler and Matthew Devine; Ryan and Elysa Smith, Brandon Zembek, and Jason Zembek and Lane Pearl; his grandchildren, Oliver and Giada Smith and Madelyn Hershey; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Kevin Pellegrino in September 1984; his sisters, Mary and Sarah Pellegrino; Emma Trombino, Antoinette Stephens, and Ann Mayville; and his brother, Victor Pellegrino.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Monday at 11:00 AM with Rev. Mark Reilly, celebrating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Massena. There will be no calling hours.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to St. Mary’s Church Memorial Fund.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where friends and family are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
