Getting warmer into the weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Summer will officially be over by around 9:30 a.m., but that doesn’t mean warm weather is over.
Tuesday will be sunny. It started chilly – in the 30s – and will warm up into the mid-60s by afternoon.
It will get even warmer over the next several days. Wednesday starts out in the 40s and 50s. It will be mostly sunny with highs around 70.
Thursday and Friday will both be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
Saturday will be sunny with highs in the mid-70s.
Sunday will be partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-70s.
It will be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain on Monday. Highs will be around 70.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.