Jefferson County teens invited to virtual summit

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Money management, community involvement, and motivation are just some of the subjects that will be discussed during a a virtual teen summit for the youth of Jefferson County.
Pivot and the Alliance for Better Communities are teaming up to offer a series of workshops open to all students in the county who are in 9th through 12th grades.
Olivia Ritz, a teen planner for the Alliance for Better Communities, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to discuss the event. Watch her interview above.
The Jefferson Empowering Teens Summit will be held virtually on October 14, 21, 28 and November 4 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
To register, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.