Lawrence L. Atwater, 77, of Massena

Larry loved to walk, and in his Massena days, could frequently be seen walking around town even in the cold and snow of winter. Larry was well informed. He read the Massena Observer from cover to cover. Larry had an uncanny ability to remember dates. He could recite the birth dates of all his family and close acquaintances and if deceased the dates of their passing. His passion however was the music of the 50′s and 60′s. Larry was able to tell you after hearing just a few bars of a song not only the title but also the artist and the year it was released. Larry was self-centered but caring, gruff but harmless, stubborn but gentle. An unfortunate accident took a normal life away. Under the circumstance, however, I believe he was happy. I will always wonder what could have been.