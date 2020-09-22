Local unemployment rates improve between July and August

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The north country’s unemployment situation appears to be improving.
The state Labor Department released its August jobless numbers on Tuesday.
In Jefferson County, August’s jobless rate was 9.2 percent, up from the year before when the rate was 5.1 percent.
However, at a time when COVID-19 has created massive unemployment, the county has seen an improvement since July, when the jobless rate was 12.3 percent
St. Lawrence County’s unemployment rate last month was 8.8 percent, up from 5.5 percent a year ago.
July’s jobless rate was 12.1 percent.
In Lewis County, August’s unemployment rate was 7.3 percent, up from 4.5 percent the year before, and down from 9.7 percent in July.
New York City’s jobless rate in August was 16.3 percent.
The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased from 15.9 percent to 12.5 percent in August 2020.
