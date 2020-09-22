Lowville gets busy with start of fall sports season

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Monday was the first day practice for high school sports teams that decided to play in the fall.
Lowville was one of the schools deciding to take advantage of the start time.
Lowville was a busy spot with girls' and boys' soccer hitting the turf field for the first time this fall.
Girls' tennis was getting a start with coach Jim Rhodes putting the team through its paces.
You can hear from Rhodes in the video, along with Lowville athletic director Rob Gaus as they explain how they’re working to follow COVID-19 protocols.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.