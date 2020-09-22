Mary M. Stevens, 96, of Chaumont

Mary was born on May 18, 1924, Mary Mattie Fleming, in Watertown to the late Carl and Hildred Mills-Fleming. She married Harlow Stevens. Harlow passed away on January 3, 2003. Mary and Harlow operated a dairy farm on the Carthage-Naumberg Road, enjoyed summers at their cottage on Lake Bonaparte, and Mary was employed with Agway and Farney Lumber Company of Carthage.