Nancy L. Padden, 80, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Nancy L. Padden, 80, passed away at her home on Sharp Street on Monday, September 21, 2020, with her family by her side after a short battle with cancer, often assuring everyone that she would be just fine.
Nancy was born on February 4, 1940, at the Idle Ease home in Croghan, a daughter of the late Edward Charles and Pearl Esther (DeLaPorte) Virkler. After graduating from Lowville Academy in 1958, she attended Humboldt Institute Business School in Minneapolis, MN. She later moved to New York City, living in Fresh Meadows, Queens before moving back to Lowville in 1976. She worked as an Emergency Room/Patient Registration clerk at Samaritan Medical Center for 16 years and retired from her family’s business, V.S. Virkler & Sons, Inc.
It was then that she followed her family’s love of the Lewis County Fair becoming a Director in 2001. As chairman of the Beautification Committee, she worked tirelessly along with the many volunteers in making it one of the most outstanding Fairs in New York State. The Lewis County Fair had been an event that she held dear to her heart.
Nancy was recognized in the 2018, Lewis County Fair Premium Book as volunteer of the year.
In keeping with her “love” of the Fair, a memorial service for family and friends will be held on Saturday, September 26th, at 11:00 A.M. at the Lewis County Fair Grounds at the Larry Virkler gazebo and memorial garden. Please enter at the Dewitt Street entrance, admission is free!
Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Croghan.
Contributions may be made in Nancy’s name to: Lewis County Agricultural Society, P.O. Box 51, Lowville, NY 13367
She is survived by her three daughters, Christine (Tom) Hanno, Sharon (Steven) Jackson, Susan (JD) Ross; eight grandchildren, Tanya Dunn, Ryan Dunn; Ashley (Reiss) Williams, Erica Jackson, Cameron Jackson; Kristie (Brandon) Spellen, Abbie Ross,Taylor Ross; ten great-grandchildren; her brother, Richard L. “Chip” (Susan) Virkler; nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her sister, Sally A. Crego; and her brother and sister-in-law, Larry J. and Bonnie Virkler.
Please wear a mask and follow current guidelines. www.sundquistfh.com
