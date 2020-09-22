Several firearms stolen in Gouverneur gun shop break-in, troopers say

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Several firearms were reported stolen during a break-in at a Gouverneur gun shop over the weekend.
State police say someone broke into Bowman’s Gun Shop on County Route 11 sometime overnight Saturday into Sunday.
Police say the exact number of stolen weapons won’t be known until an inventory is complete, but it is over a dozen.
The business was broken into and several guns stolen a little over a year ago.
Three Fort Drum soldiers were charged in that September 14, 2019 break-in and another about two weeks later at Graham’s Gun Shop in DeKalb Junction.
Anyone with information about this weekend’s burglary can call the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 518-873-2776.
