Shawn M. Desormeau, 40, of Pamelia

PAMELIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Shawn M. Desormeau, 40, Pamelia, passed away September 19, 2020 in Watertown.
Shawn is survived by his mother and step-father Kathern and Mark Montondo, Pamelia; his father and his companion Richard (Patty Burns) Garbutt, Black River; his son Damon Patton, 2 sisters Trina (Alex Flecker) Desormeau, Adrienne “Minnie” Garbutt, 2 brothers Joel (Amber) Garbutt, Christopher Garbutt, nieces and nephews Kaetlin, Dominick and Jacobie Flecker, Joel Jr. and Brock Garbutt and a large extended family.
He was predeceased by his by his maternal grandparents, Henry and Lucy Desormeau, paternal grandparents, Jack and Hilda Garbutt, Uncle Bob Garbutt and his brother Richard Desormeau.
Shawn was born in Watertown on April 11, 1980 the son to Richard Garbutt and Kathern Desormeau. He was employed by as a short order cook in the Watertown area.
Shawn had a huge heart and was always willing to help anyone that was in need. He was an avid sports fan or the NY Yankees, San Francisco 49ers, hockey, roller skating and listening to music.
Burial will be held in North Watertown Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.