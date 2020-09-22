State report: Knickerbocker Elementary is site of latest Watertown school district COVID case

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A day after Watertown City School District officials announced a third student has come down with novel coronavirus, New York’s “COVID-19 report card” is indicating the positive case stemmed from Knickerbocker Elementary.
The “report card” is an online portal that allows users to access the latest school-related COVID-19 information from across the state. You can view it here.
District Superintendent Patricia LaBarr said in the release Monday that there’s been extra cleaning in the areas the student frequents.
Jefferson County Public Health is identifying and notifying anyone who was in close contact with the infected student.
Last week, Watertown City School District officials announced two other students had tested positive for COVID-19, noting that those students were remote learners and had not been inside district buildings.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.