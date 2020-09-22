5 states added to NY’s quarantine list, now at 34 states & 1 territory

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Five states have been added to New York’s COVID-19 travel advisory.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that Arizona, Minnesota, Nevada, Rhode Island, and Wyoming have been added.
That makes 34 states and one territory with high-enough infection rates to meet New York’s criteria.
People traveling to New York from those places are required to quarantine for 14 days as a way to try to prevent New York’s infection rate from increasing.
Here’s the full list: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Wyoming.
The governor also said the state has now conducted 10 million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began. Nearly 84,000 of them were Monday, .89 percent of which were positive.
There were 470 people in hospitals because of the illness, with 133 of them in intensive care and 67 on ventilators.
Three people died from COVID-19 on Monday.
