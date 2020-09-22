Tri-county region reports 2 new coronavirus cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county region Tuesday.
One of them is in Jefferson County.
No one is hospitalized; 12 people are in mandatory isolation and 54 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 259 positive cases and performed 19,896 tests.
The county says 246 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
In St. Lawrence County, 1 new case was confirmed, bringing the county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 317.
Officials said 10 cases are active and no one is hospitalized.
According to the county, 303 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 54,983 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
Lewis County reported no new cases Tuesday, meaning the overall number of COVID-positive tests for the county remains at 65. All cases have recovered.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.