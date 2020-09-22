Virtual reality business, unable to reopen under COVID rules, files for bankruptcy

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A virtual reality business is facing a tough reality of its own - bankruptcy. The owners place the blame on COVID-19 and government regulations.
We’re talking about Above Reality Virtual Sports Complex.
It’s in Watertown and owner Bill Gaudette us he’s had to file for Chapter 13 bankruptcy after only a year and a half in business.
Gaudette says the business was doing well until the state told him to close the doors in mid-March.
Gaudette and his wife poured their life savings into the business, only now to see it empty.
After applying for multiple small business loans to pay the bills while the the place was closed, Gaudette says he received $1,000, which was not enough to keep swinging.
“As of last Monday, we could have finally opened our doors. Being in debt that we are, there’s no way that we can recover. Six months being closed has turned us way upside down,” he said.
Gaudette said the bankruptcy process should be complete in November.
