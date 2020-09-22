W. Dennis O’Driscoll, 79, of Watertown

Dennis was a communicant of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, Watertown. He was kind and very generous in supporting humanitarian causes. One of his favorites was in paying it forward to Immaculate Heart Central (Academy) so that others would be able to attend as he had. He was known for his love of books and reading and was well versed in all the sciences. He could be seen often at the movie theater in the mall or filling up at a good church dinner. He enjoyed over 100 white-water rafting trips down the Black River.