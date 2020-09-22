Water emergency declared in Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Officials in the village of Copenhagen have declared a state of emergency because of a water shortage.
The village board passed an emergency resolution Tuesday morning (shown below).
Users of the village’s water supply have been under a mandatory conserve-water notice since September 10.
Officials say this year’s extended drought conditions have drained the village’s wells, which supply water to residents and businesses in the village and in the town of Denmark’s water district.
Village officials said they’ve been hauling water from the village of Carthage to fill Copenhagen’s water tower.
The emergency declaration is set to expire on October 21, although it could be extended.
