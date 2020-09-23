Agnes “Aggie” Toth, 65, of Canton

Aggie was born February 1, 1955 in Brooklyn, NY, a daughter of Anthony and Norma (Quattrocchi) DeFino. She graduated from Woodbridge Senior High in 1973. On May 5, 1979, Aggie married David Toth, and together had two children, Lacey and Stephen. Aggie was a waitress at the St. Lawrence Inn, worked at the Canton Bakery and Dixie Lee, and has spent nearly 30 years as a Teacher’s Assistant at Canton Central School, where she has also been a swimming and track coach and assisted with the FFA.