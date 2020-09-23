CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Agnes “Aggie” Toth, 65, of Canton, died peacefully at her home, where she was in the company of family.
Aggie was born February 1, 1955 in Brooklyn, NY, a daughter of Anthony and Norma (Quattrocchi) DeFino. She graduated from Woodbridge Senior High in 1973. On May 5, 1979, Aggie married David Toth, and together had two children, Lacey and Stephen. Aggie was a waitress at the St. Lawrence Inn, worked at the Canton Bakery and Dixie Lee, and has spent nearly 30 years as a Teacher’s Assistant at Canton Central School, where she has also been a swimming and track coach and assisted with the FFA.
As a community minded woman, Aggie has volunteered her time for many civic organizations over the years, she was an avid quilter, master gardener and beekeeper and had a love for dancing and music.
In addition to her husband David and children, Lacey (Jake) Harris and Stephen Toth, she is survived by three siblings, Valerie (Joe) Shannon; Nicholas (Mary Lou) DeFino and Janice (Bill) DeFino-Jost; nieces and nephews and numerous friends.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, PO Box 863765Orlando, FL 32886 or online at shrinershospitalsforchildren.org or to the Arbor Day Foundation, 211 N. 12th Street; Lincoln, NE 68508 or at arborday.org.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home with an open mic for sharing stories from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
Memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Mrs. Aggie Toth are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
