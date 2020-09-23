’Appalling’ Facebook post about pumpkin spice Narcan removed

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Massena Town Board calls a Facebook post by the Massena Volunteer Emergency Unit “appalling” and describes the content as “upsetting.”
The post showed a picture of pumpkin spice Narcan with the words, “Nothing says wake up from your opiate enduced (sic) slumber like the delightful smell of ‘pumpkin spice’ Narcan ;) Coming to a rescue squad near you.”
We’re told the post was removed, but it had been shared about 2 dozen times when the screenshot seen above was taken.
Narcan is a lifesaving drug used to bring back people who overdose on drugs.
A news release from the Massena Town Councilor Robert Elsner said town board members were “made aware of yet another insensitive and inflammatory social media post.”
The town board makes sure to point out the Massena Volunteer Emergency Unit is a nonprofit corporation contracted by the town in support of the Massena Rescue Squad and it has no legal representation or claim as the Massena Rescue Squad.
You can see the full news release below this story.
Massena Mayor Timmy Currier called the post “disappointing” and “inappropriate.”
“We would all be better served and more effective if things like that are avoided,” he said.
7 News also heard from Mike Abrunzo, president and CEO of the Massena Volunteer Emergency Unit, the group whose Facebook page posted the Narcan picture and statement.
“The comment was made thoughtlessly and in jest, it has been rescinded, an apology has been posted and the page has been closed down.”
When asked if disciplinary action had been taken against the person who posted the picture, Abrunzo said, “Not at this time.”
