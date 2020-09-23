Can-Am owner reflects on unique season

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville accomplished something most other tracks were not able to do this season: open.
Despite not having fans for races this season, Can-Am was able to run.
Track owner Tyler Bartlett was able to hold races while other tracks could not.
Mel speaks with Bartlett in the video. He talks about the season, improvements to the track, and a pair of upcoming events, including one Saturday night.
The points races have concluded for the season. Michael Maresca captured the 358 Modified points title with Billy Dunn second and Jordan McCreadie third.
Tyler Corcoran won the Sports points title, with Dylan Zacharias and Matt Janczuk second and third.
Josh Verne captured the Thunderstock title with Justin Pope and Francis White second and third in the standings.
Mike White won the Pro Stock points title with Tyler Bushey second and Burton Ward third.
In the Modlites, Harley Brown, Mike Mullen, and Scott Sharpe finished in the points race in that order.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.