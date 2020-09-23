David L. Lafave, 58, formerly of Ogdensburg

He was a member of the Moose, a member and on the board of Amateur Radio, a lifetime member of the American Legion, he was in the Fraternal Order of Police, member of The National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, and member of the knife club where he taught carving. He enjoyed fishing, knife carving, and amateur radio. He attended the Free Life Chapel Church of Lakeland, FL and the Grace Baptist Church in Ogdensburg. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.