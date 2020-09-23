David L. Lafave, 58, formerly of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - David L Lafave, 58, passed unexpectedly on Thursday, September 17, 2020 in Lakeland, Fl.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
David was born in Ogdensburg, on October 9, 1961 to Roy Sr and Jessie (Davis) Lafave. He attended school at OFA. Once graduated he joined the United States Army from which he retired. He also worked in NYS DOC from which he also retired. He married Cheryl Hence in 1986, which ended in divorce. He married Lisa Martin on February 14, 2009. He spent his winters in Lakeland, Fl.
He was a member of the Moose, a member and on the board of Amateur Radio, a lifetime member of the American Legion, he was in the Fraternal Order of Police, member of The National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, and member of the knife club where he taught carving. He enjoyed fishing, knife carving, and amateur radio. He attended the Free Life Chapel Church of Lakeland, FL and the Grace Baptist Church in Ogdensburg. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
David is survived by his loving wife Lisa; his mother Jessie Lafave; his sons Aaron Lafave and companion Tara Lambert of Virginia, and Brandon Lafave and his companion Rachel Brooks of Malone; his daughters Mandi Perry and her companion Louis Howland of Madrid, and Brooke Perry and her companion Riano (Ray) Rios of Lakeland, Fl; his grandchildren Aaron Lafave Jr, Rileigh Stebbins, Madison George, and Xavier Harvin; his siblings Pamela (Lee) Rayburn of Tennessee, Ann (Jeffrey) Jenner of Texas, Henry Lafave of Ogdensburg, Roy Lafave Jr of Ogdensburg, Connie (Robert) Scott of Lisbon, Carla Lafave and her companion Carl Champaign of Parishville, Stephanie (Richard) Lawton of Tennessee, and Timothy (Susan) Lafave of Tennessee; several nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father Roy Lafave Sr and his sister Wanda Taylor.
