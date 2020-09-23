Donated quilts to benefit library

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Quilters and librarians are teaming up to help a local library.
Local quilters are donating 5 quilts to the Lowville Free Library.
The money raised will be split between the library and another library of the winner’s choice.
This fundraiser will be done online and goes through October 3.
The signature quilt is being donated by Lynn Hall Waite, a lifelong supporter of libraries.
To learn how to be part of it, call the Lowville Free Library or visit its Facebook page.
