Former Congressman McHugh endorses Stefanik

SARATOGA, N.Y. (WWNY) - North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has been endorsed by someone who has held her job before.
Stefanik’s reelection campaign announced Wednesday that she’s been endorsed for a fourth term by former Congressman and Secretary of the Army John McHugh.
Both are Republicans and both have been members of the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee and House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.
“Throughout Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s three terms serving the North Country in Congress,” McHugh said in a release, “she has proven herself as an extremely effective advocate and fighter for the North Country and particularly for the men and women stationed at Fort Drum and their families,”
In particular, McHugh cited Stefanik’s successful efforts to have Fort Drum designated a preferred location for a future East Coast Missile Defense Site, although there are currently no plans to build one.
“As the former Secretary of the Army and Representative of this region, I know firsthand what kind of leadership is needed to represent Fort Drum and all NY-21 constituents,” McHugh said. “Elise Stefanik has demonstrated her leadership through her proven record of results and we need her in Congress. She has my full support.”
McHugh represented the north country in Congress from 1993 to 2009. He was nominated Secretary of the Army by President Barack Obama in 2009 and served until he retired in 2015.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.