Halloween, COVID-19 and ways to stay safe

WEST CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Some people may say COVID-19 has turned 2020 into a horror show. Now there are questions about a beloved night that’s all about horror.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends there be no traditional trick or treating, costume parties or even trunk or treats events.
These activities are considered to have a higher risk of spreading COVID-19.
Some north country parents don’t feel the same way.
“I don’t see why they should stop them. They allow the kids to ride the bus and go to school a couple days a week. So as long as they have their mask on they should still be able to go trick or treating. Why deny them of everything,” said
Dawn Jones, Watertown resident.
The CDC recommends other low-risk alternatives like carving or decorating pumpkins or a trick or treat scavenger hunt in your own backyard.
In West Carthage, plans are set to host a safe trick or treating event at Getman Park.
“So we wanted to give our residents a chance to plan for a safe outdoor event to put on for the kids in the area. And the opportunity to dress up and enjoy Halloween,” said Mayor Scott Burto.
The village will provide 20 by 20 grids in the park for residents to decorate and hand out candy. Burto says it’s a great way for the kids to still trick or treat while being safe at the same time.
“I’m happy with what we have in place; it really is in that low- to moderate-risk range of their new guidelines. There is a lot of parents out there that may not feel safe going door to door and we wanted to give them that opportunity,” said Burto.
The CDC does say if you decide to hand out candy to trick or treaters this year, try to put out individually wrapped bags for people to take from an appropriate distance.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.