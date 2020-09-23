Increased noise, traffic expected as Fort Drum’s Mountain Peak begins Monday

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fort Drum’s Mountain Peak exercise is set to start Monday.
Mountain Peak is the largest, all hands-on-deck training exercise for the Army post and in years past has involved troops on the ground and in the air.
That is the plan for this year as well.
Fort Drum says the 2 week event will focus on collective war fighting skills, including convoy movement, live-fire exercises and air-assault operations.
Units within 2nd Brigade Combat Team will participate in the training while members of 1st and 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, and Sustainment Brigade will all provide support during the exercise.
Beginning this Friday, heavy military traffic is possible between U.S. Route 11, State Route 26, and County Road 30, with the highest activity expected during business hours on September 25 and 28.
Increased noise levels in the area are expected during the exercise.
