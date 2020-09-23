Joan B. McCreadie, 81, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Joan B. McCreadie, 81, of Cooper Street, passed away, Friday, September 18, 2020 with her family by her side.
Born on July 7, 1939 in Boston, MA, she was a daughter of the late Hazel Murphy McCreadie and a 1956 graduate of Watertown High School and a graduate of RIT with an Associate Degree in Secretarial Science.
Joan was an office manager for 55 years, beginning with Robb, Dowling & Adams, PC, CPA, later known as Morrow & Poulsen, PC, CPA and then Poulsen & Podvin, PC, CPA, all in Watertown, NY.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Keli and Lou DiRisio, Victor, NY; a grandson, Matthew DiRisio; a sister and brother-in-law, Dona and Jack Webert, Calcium, NY; nieces and nephews.
Burial will be in North Watertown Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lollypop Farm, Humane Society of Greater Rochester, 99 Victor Rd., Fairport, NY 14450.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
