Lawsuit: SLU allowed ‘Antifa’ member to harass

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A lawsuit accuses St. Lawrence University of allowing a member of the left wing “Antifa” movement to use its facilities and equipment to engage in campaigns of harassment.
The lawsuit was filed Monday in federal court in New Jersey.
The lawsuit claims an employee at the university library, Christian Exoo, carried out a campaign of online harassment known as “doxing” against a New Jersey man, Daniel D’Ambly.
D’Ambly’s lawyer charges that D’Ambly lost his job as an employee of the New York Daily News as a result of Exoo’s harassment campaign.
And he writes “Exoo’s activities are well known to St. Lawrence faculty and administrators, who allow Exoo to direct the enterprise from St. Lawrence property, from his place of employment, during his normal work hours using St. Lawrence equipment and information technology.” The lawsuit also charges Exoo has the “consent and approval” of St. Lawrence to recruit students.
Contacted Wednesday, Exoo declined comment. 7 News reached out to St. Lawrence University and is waiting for a response. D’Ambly’s lawyer declined comment.
The lawsuit claims D’Ambly was targeted because he is a member of something called the “New Jersey European Heritage Association,” which the lawsuit calls a “non-violent pro-domestic policy organization” but which others - including the Anti-Defamation League - have concluded is a “white supremacist group” which “espouses racism, anti-Semitism and intolerance.”
The lawsuit claims Exoo - operating as @AntiFashGordon on Twitter - unleashed a torrent of tweets in October of 2018, disclosing many personal details about D’Ambly and asking followers to “send harassing, intimidating, and threatening phone calls and Tweets” to D’Ambly’s employer, the Daily News, where he helped to print the paper.
@AntiFashGordon makes no secret of his principles. On his Twitter page, he writes “I expose fascists...get them fired, de-homed, kicked out of school, etc.”
The lawsuit charges “Exoo is a self-described anti-fascist, notorious doxer, and leader of Antifa, who by doxing others has acquired a great deal of notoriety and infamy.”
It accuses Twitter of failing to stop Exoo, in violation of the company’s own rules.
Ultimately, the lawsuit claims, the Daily News fired D’Ambly after conducting an investigation into his activities. That investigation “included videos of D’Ambly and others using imprudent language during political rallies.”
The lawsuit also notes the “European Heritage Association” posted flyers promoting an “It’s ok to be white” protest march, which prompted @AntiFashGordon to encourage his followers to “show up and shut down” the march.
The letter firing D’Ambly stated “your choice to take these repulsive actions has now put our workplace and employees at risk of counter attacks by Antifa.”
Antifa, according to Wikipedia, is “an anti-fascist and left-wing political movement” which aims to “achieve their objectives through the use of both nonviolent and violent direct action rather than through policy reform.”
While President Trump and Attorney General William Barr have called for designating Antifa as a terrorist organization, Wikipedia notes "A June 2020 study of 893 terrorism incidents in the United States since 1994 found zero murders that were specifically attributed to anti- fascists or antifa while 329 deaths were attributed to right wing perpetrators.
“Several analyses, reports and studies concluded that antifa is not a domestic or major terrorism risk and ranked far-right extremism and white supremacy as the top risk.”
